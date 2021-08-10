Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 10 août/August 2021) The common shares of West Oak Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

West Oak Gold Corp. is a junior gold exploration company engaged in the business of exploring its principal property, the Hedge Hog Project located in British Columbia.

Les actions ordinaires de West Oak Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

West Oak Gold Corp. est une société junior d'exploration aurifère engagée dans l'exploration de sa propriété principale, le projet Hedge Hog situé en Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: West Oak Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): WO Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 12 625 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 1 052 500 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 95480A 10 6 ISIN: CA 95480A 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10 $ Agent: Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 11 août/August 2021 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 16 août/August 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for WO. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com