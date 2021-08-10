Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces it has agreed with Gold Springs Resource Corp. ("GRC") (TSX: GRC) to purchase 13,225,198 common shares (each, a "WCU Share") of World Copper Ltd. ("WCU") (TSXV: WCU) held by a subsidiary of GRC, for an aggregate purchase price of $4,364,315. This transaction, at a price of $0.33 per WCU Share, is priced at an approximate 15.4% discount to the August 9, 2021 closing price of WCU at $0.39 per WCU Share.

This opportunistic transaction allows Wealth to capitalize on its familiarity with World Copper's assets to acquire a large block of shares at a substantial discount. Wealth Minerals intends to hold the WCU Shares as an investment; and believes that they will provide significant long-term value for Wealth and its shareholders.

Of the WCU Shares able to be purchased by Wealth, 9,918,898 WCU Shares will remain subject to a TSX Venture Exchange Value Securities Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow Agreement") and will be released from escrow in accordance with the terms thereof (for more details regarding the Escrow Agreement, see WCU's news release of January 18, 2021 available on WCU's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com).

Wealth may, at its sole discretion, arrange for all or a portion of the WCU Shares to be purchased by Wealth and/or certain eligible purchasers (each such eligible purchaser, a "Substituted Purchaser") under the Escrow Agreement. Wealth and/or the Substituted Purchasers will complete the transaction by no later than October 22, 2021.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico and Chile. The Company's main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. To date, the Company has positioned itself to work alongside existing producers in the prolific Atacama salar, where the Company has a substantial license package.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

WEALTH MINERALS LTD.

"Hendrik van Alphen"

Hendrik van Alphen

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Marla Ritchie

Phone: 604-331-0096 Ext. 3886 or 604-638-3886

E-mail: info@wealthminerals.com

Media inquiries:

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc.

Phone: 212-532-2208 or 917-371-4053

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, that the Company will be able to find suitable Substituted Purchasers for the WCU Shares and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "will", "may", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of lithium, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92735