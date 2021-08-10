Wastewater surveillance is becoming increasingly critical for community health monitoring for detecting COVID-19 outbreaks and the spread of other infectious diseases

Collaboration combines QIAcuity digital PCR instruments and sample preparation from QIAGEN with GT Molecular's highly sensitive SARS-COV-2 wastewater assay

Joint solution launched in August sets new standards, in particular, speed to results in less than two and a half hours

Workflow complies with CDC guidelines for new U.S. wastewater surveillance systems, also designed for use in Canada and other countries worldwide

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and GT Molecular, a leader in providing customizable, highly sensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests based in the U.S., have started to offer a complete wastewater workflow solution designed to enable surveillance of COVID-19 outbreaks by U.S. and Canadian laboratories, with future options to offer the solution in other countries.

The workflow leverages QIAGEN's sample-preparation expertise and its innovative QIAcuity digital PCR system, which hosts GT Molecular's digital SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Assay. The assay was developed to comply with the CDC guidelines for the United States National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS). The complete workflow has become available as of the beginning of August, when the assay launched.

In response to the pandemic and the demand from authorities for health data about broad sections of the population, the solution sets new standards. It allows for the quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in less than two and a half hours, compared to up to 6 hours with other dPCR systems. Furthermore, the integration of QIAGEN's AllPrep PowerViral DNA/RNA Kit, which leverages QIAGEN's patented Inhibitor Removal Technology, with a robust multiplex dPCR detection on the QIAcuity Digital PCR System, enables highly accurate viral RNA analysis from typically very variable wastewater samples.

"There are various methods and workflows for testing for SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and developing and optimizing them can be challenging and time consuming," said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN's Life Science Business Area. "QIAGEN and GT Molecular are offering a comprehensive solution for detection of SARS-CoV-2 and variants that significantly reduces the upfront time investment for our customers working in public health."

"GT Molecular is delighted to be partnering with QIAGEN to provide this industry-leading solution that will play a key role in fighting the pandemic," said Christopher McKee, CEO of GT Molecular, a Colorado-based company with deep experience in water testing and developing SARS-CoV-2 tests. "Our ultra-sensitive assay and the QIAcuity platform have combined to form a fast, easy-to-use and highly accurate system for tracking and managing the spread of COVID-19."

Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) of SARS-CoV-2 allows public authorities to collect data from broad sweeps of the population, including those not featured in public-health statistics because they lack access to healthcare or do not seek testing. Wastewater surveillance has the potential to reveal viral infection and mutational dynamics earlier than diagnostic testing. This near real-time information will allow public-health officials to take faster action in addressing SARS-CoV-2 surges.

Interest in wastewater testing has increased during the pandemic. Authorities in the U.S. and other countries have already begun to look at other targets beyond SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, researchers in various countries have been able to detect influenza, norovirus and other pathogens in wastewater, suggesting the utility of WBE will remain even after COVID-19 has been controlled.

More information on QIAGEN's solutions for SARS-CoV-2 detection in wastewater can be found here.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests and services for the detection of cancer and harmful pathogens including SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. GTM's technology is an easy-to-use solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The assays have been used in testing labs across the United States to accurately detect and monitor pathogen levels, providing high quality data for epidemiological studies and actionable policy decisions. http://www.gtmolecular.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005962/en/

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations

John Gilardi, +49 2103 29 11711

Phoebe Loh, +49 2103 29 11457

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com

Public Relations

Thomas Theuringer, +49 2103 29 11826

Robert Reitze, +49 2103 29 11676

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com