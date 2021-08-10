Interact, The First Interactive, Community-Driven Conference for Engineering Leaders

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 30th, Dev Interrupted will host their first community-driven conference, INTERACT. Featuring 4 VPs of Engineering, 2 CEOs, and 1 CTO, this free, virtual event is geared towards engineering team leads, VPs, and CTOs looking to improve themselves and their teams.

Sponsored by LinearB, in partnership with DZone and daily.dev, INTERACT features success stories and failures scaling teams from engineering leaders.

Attendees have the opportunity to listen and participate in continuous improvement conversations with industry leaders, learn lessons about building and scaling your technical organization, take part in unique post-session Q&As, and more. INTERACT features a live taping of the Dev Interrupted podcast , the chance to network with the speakers in our 1500+ engineering leadership Discord , and interaction with our community of engineering team leaders and developers.

Speakers include:

Maria Gutierrez - VP of Engineering, Twitter

- VP of Engineering, Twitter Einat Orr - CEO & Co-Founder, Treeverse

- CEO & Co-Founder, Treeverse Yaron Inger - CTO, LightRicks

- CTO, LightRicks Amir Hozez - VP of R&D, Intsights

Eyal Levy - VP of R&D, BigID

- VP of R&D, BigID Ori Keren - CEO & Co-Founder, LinearB

- CEO & Co-Founder, LinearB Dan Lines - COO & Co-Founder, LinearB

- COO & Co-Founder, LinearB Henrik Gütle - GM, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Canada

Helen Beal - DevOps Institute Chief Ambassador

- DevOps Institute Chief Ambassador Nick Hodges - Dev Advocate, Dev Interrupted

Immediately following the event, join our community for a Discord afterparty hosted by Dzone .

For more information and to register for INTERACT, visit devinterrupted.com

About Dev Interrupted

Dev Interrupted is the premier community for software engineering leadership and continuous improvement with a weekly podcast, a Discord Community of 1,500+ engineering leaders, monthly events, articles, videos, and more.

About LinearB

Software Delivery Intelligence (SDI) helps dev teams continuously improve by turning insight into action. Unlike top-down engineering metrics tools which become shelf-ware, LinearB's dev-first platform reduces bottlenecks and accelerates delivery. Activate Software Delivery Intelligence for your dev team in 5 minutes and cut your Cycle Time in half after 90 days at linearb.io.

About DZone

DZone.com is the trusted resource that developers, engineers, and architects turn to for learning new skills, solving software development problems, and staying on top of tech.

About daily.dev

The fastest growing online community for developers to stay updated on the best developer news. Together they supercharge developers' knowledge and empower better software.

Media Contact:

Jayme Stocker PR

Jayme Stocker

jaymestockerpr@gmail.com

(206) 962-7159

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592267/Isotype_LinearB_Logo.jpg