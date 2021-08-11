Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce a strategic investment into Nova Mentis1 ("Nova").

The Company purchased 854,000 shares in Nova at an average cost of $0.12 CAD.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Their goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

RECENT NEWS: Glow announced that it secured a Canadian processing facility to begin build-out to produce next-generation cannabis ingredients:2 https://bit.ly/3xBYqYT

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 2

TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 2

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

________________________

1 https://www.novamentis.ca/

2 https://www.glowlifetech.com/news-blog/glow-lifetech-secures-canadian-processing-facility-begins-build-out-to-produce-next-generation-cannabis-ingredients

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92787