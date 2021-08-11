- (PLX AI) - Dialog Semiconductor Q2 revenue USD 317.8 million vs. estimate USD 342 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 51% vs. estimate 50.8%
- • Q2 EBIT margin 9.8%
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.3
|07:40
|Dialog Semiconductor Q2 EBIT USD 31.1 Million vs. Estimate USD 69 Million
|07:34
|DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Q2 2021 Umsatz liegt mit 318 Mio. US$ um 5 % über dem Vorjahr; das bereinigte Betriebsergebnis hat sich mit 62,9 Mio. US$ um 1 % gegenüber Q2 2020 erhöht;
|DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
/ Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis
Q2 2021 Umsatz liegt mit 318 Mio. US$ um 5 % über dem Vorjahr; das bereinigte Betriebsergebnis hat sich mit 62,9 Mio....
|Mo
|Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc
|Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc
PR Newswire
London, August 6
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A...
|Mo
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Dialog Semiconductor plc
|DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Dialog Semiconductor plc
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Dialog Semiconductor plc
09-Aug-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination...
|Fr
|DGAP-PVR: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective...
