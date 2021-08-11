Ambri plans to commercialize its calcium-antimony liquid metal battery chemistry and open manufacturing facilities to deliver projects in 2023 and beyond.From pv magazine USA Ambri Inc., an MIT-spinoff long-duration battery energy storage system developer, secured $144 million in funding to advance calcium-antimony liquid metal battery chemistry. The investment round was led by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Limited; Paulson & Co. Inc., a group that includes Ambri's largest shareholder, Bill Gates; and new investors, including Fortistar, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, ...

