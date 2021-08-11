Evotec AG: Evotec SE Reports First Half-Year 2021 Results and Corporate Updates

STRONG OVERALL PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 GAINING SPEED

RAPID CAPACITY BUILD-UP TO FOSTER UNDISRUPTED GROWTH AND FUTURE MARGIN EXPANSION

REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES SUBMITTED

GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 CONFIRMED

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 02.00 PM CEST

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced its financial results for the first half-year of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

ACCELERATED INVESTMENTS FOR FURTHER GROWTH AND CAPACITY EXPANSION

Group revenues up 17% to € 271.3 m (H1 2020: € 231.0 m), adjusted for portfolio and fx growth by 27%.

EVT Execute revenues up 18% to € 279.5 m (H1 2020: € 236.8 m, restated for material recharges)

EVT Innovate revenues up 27% to € 57.3 m (H1 2020: € 45.3 m, restated for material recharges)

Higher year-on-year milestone revenues of € 4.1 m (H1 2020: € 2.2 m), important milestones imminent

Just - Evotec Biologics added revenues of € 23.0 m (H1 2020: € 16.3 m), an increase of 41%

Adjusted EBITDA of € 36.2 m (H1 2020: € 47.3 m) affected by planned capacity build-up ahead of imminent production start of J.POD (R) 1 US; increased R&D and SG&A expenses (€ 35.4 m and € 46.4 m) as expected. Adjusted for fx and Sanofi effects, growth of adjusted Group EBITDA would have reached 13%

1 US; increased R&D and SG&A expenses (€ 35.4 m and € 46.4 m) as expected. Adjusted for fx and Sanofi effects, growth of adjusted Group EBITDA would have reached 13% Increase of expenses for unpartnered R&D by 29% to € 27.8 m (H1 2020: € 21.6 m) according to strategy

Strong balance sheet as comfortable basis for further growth

PICKING UP SPEED ON THE "DATA-DRIVEN R&D AUTOBAHN TO CURES": NEW AND EXTENDED PARTNERSHIPS; GRAND OPENING OF J.POD (R) 1 US

Multiple new and extended partnerships (e.g. with Abivax, Awakn, 1 ST Biotherapeutics, Interline, Related Sciences, Takeda, The Mark Foundation, ...)

Biotherapeutics, Interline, Related Sciences, Takeda, The Mark Foundation, ...) Just - Evotec Biologics continuing successful progress: opening of J.POD (R) 1 US for biologics development and cGMP manufacturing facility on 18 August 2021; construction start of J.POD (R) 2 EU expected for H2 2021

1 US for biologics development and cGMP manufacturing facility on 18 August 2021; construction start of J.POD 2 EU expected for H2 2021 Bristol Myers Squibb partnership extension in protein degradation ahead of term, additionally, a new protein degradation collaboration in an undisclosed therapeutic area signed

Partnership on oncology project EVT801 with Kazia Therapeutics

New BRIDGEs ("Danube Labs", "beLAB2122" and "beLAB1407")

Launch of "PRROTECT", an Evotec initiative for pandemic preparedness

Positive results from Bayer's Phase IIb clinical trial with eliapixant (BAY1817080) for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (after period-end)

CORPORATE

Implementation of next long-term strategic framework Action Plan 2025 "The data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures"

Acquisition of the Verona site from GlaxoSmithKline SpA and renaming of the expanded Evotec Verona site in "Campus Levi-Montalcini"

Annual General Meeting 2021: Approval of all proposed agenda items; new authorized capital 2021 for future flexibility and further growth of the Company resolved

Submission of registration statement for proposed offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADS") in the U.S. (after period-end)

CONFIRMATION OF BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2021 AND MID-TERM TARGETS 2025

Group revenues expected to be in a range of € 550 - 570 m (€ 565 - 585 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: € 500.9 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of € 105 - 120 m (€ 115 - 130 m at constant exchange rates) (2020: € 106.6 m)

Unpartnered research and development expenses expected to be in a range of € 50 - 60 m (2020: € 46.4 m)

Mid-term goals target revenue growth to > € 1,000 m, adjusted EBITDA of >= € 300 m and unpartnered research and development expenses of > € 100 m by 2025

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Key figures of unaudited consolidated income statement & segment information>

Evotec SE & subsidiaries - First half-year 2021





In T€

EVT

Execute4)

EVT

Innovate5)



Intersegment Eliminations

Evotec Group

H1 2021

Evotec Group

H1 2020 External revenues1) 213,998 57,304 - 271,302 230,989 Intersegment revenues 65,543 - (65,543) - - Costs of revenue (226,540) (47,965) 59,505 (215,000) (177,924) Gross profit 53,001 9,339 (6,038) 56,302 53,065 Gross margin in % 19.0% 16.3% - 20.8% 23.0% R&D expenses2) (986) (40,486) 6,038 (35,434) (29,796) SG&A expenses (37,171) (9,212) - (46,383) (36,532) Impairment of intangible assets - (683) - (683) - Other operating

income (expenses), net 11,367 23,146 - 34,513 32,180 Operating result 26,211 (17,896) - 8,315 18,917 Adjusted EBITDA3) 51,886 (15,698) - 36,188 47,268

1) Adjusted for negative exchange rate effects of € 11.5 m, Group revenues amount to € 282.8 m

2) Of which unpartnered R&D expenses of € 27.8 m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: € 21.6 m)

3) Before changes in contingent considerations, income from bargain purchase and excluding impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result

4) Revenues from material recharges of € 14.8 m are allocated to EVT Execute as of H1 2021

5) Revenues from material recharges of € 0.7 m are allocated to EVT Innovate as of H1 2021



More detailed information and financial tables are available in our half-year report published on the Evotec website under the following link:

https://www.evotec.com/en/invest/financial-publications

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 3,900 highly qualified people. The Company's 14 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

