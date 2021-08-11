Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896279 ISIN: SE0000163628 Ticker-Symbol: EJXB 
Stuttgart
11.08.21
09:26 Uhr
12,590 Euro
-0,020
-0,16 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,56012,65509:52
12,56012,64509:52
PR Newswire
11.08.2021 | 08:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's first quarter 2021/22

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2021/22 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on August 25. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO, Gustaf Salford, together with CFO, Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Wednesday August 25, at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:
UK: +44 333 300 9030
USA: +1 646 722 4957
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 57

Webcast:https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210825

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
E-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-first-quarter-2021-22,c3394439

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3394439/1452383.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's Q1_final

ELEKTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.