Recently, online education company AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) announced upgrading of its 1-on-1 digital smart class again to comprehensively improve the learning effect of the digital class.

It's learned that the current smart class upgrade aims mainly to dissect the behaviors of children at different ages in class, and track the data from multiple aspects, including question-and-answer interaction frequency in class, number of total interaction, average answer time, and number of knowledge points explained. This is designed to help teachers and parents monitor the learning progress and status more precisely in class, so as to effectively enhance teaching efficiency and effect.

At present, online 1-on-1 extracurricular tutoring agency AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) is very popular in the United Kingdom, as online tutoring is the most convenient and safest way of teaching amid the rampant COVID-19 pandemic. As a global education agency dedicated to the online 1-on-1 tutoring, AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) provides all-discipline tutoring on SATs|GCSE|A-Level|, with more than 500,000 fee-paying students. AirClass 1-on-1 UK(www.air-class.com) is based in London.

Compared with other online education models, the 1-on-1 model is more personalized. Tutoring one child in each class, a teacher can tailor learning plans according to the student's learning ability, habits/interests and learning goal. Reports show that 91% of the children saw significant improvement in academic performance within three months after attending AirClass 1-on-1 classes.

With an independent all-discipline teaching and research team, AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) trains all teachers in a uniform manner on what they teach in class, and supervises the quality of teaching in all classes, according to related sources. Besides, all AirClass 1-on-1 teachers come from prestigious universities like the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford, and data show the admission rate among all teacher applicants is just 7.8%.

In addition to high requirements on the academic knowledge of the applicants, AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) also carefully considers whether they are compassionate enough to have emotional resonance with students, and whether they are humorous enough to create a harmonious classroom atmosphere.

Some AirClass 1-on-1 users are impressed by the teaching standards of the AirClass 1-on-1 teachers. "A brilliant session and it's worthy," said AirClass 1-on-1 user Britney. "Love it! Catherine my History teacher is flexible with time, even on short notice. My history grade has reached A within 6 months. Overall, very happy with the teacher and the company."

AirClass 1-on-1(www.air-class.com) is also competitive in terms of prices for all courses. Each AirClass 1-on-1 lesson lasts 50 minutes, and costs just ?30. Student can take 1-3 lessons each week, which can be arranged or canceled at any time, very flexible.

