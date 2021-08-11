Renewables developer Syncline Energy has revealed plans for a 600 MW/2400 MWh battery storage project near Melbourne.From pv magazine Australia Syncline Energy has revealed plans to build the Melton Renewable Energy Hub, a big battery project, near Melbourne. It will be located next to the Sydenham terminal station and will connect to the state's main 500 kV transmission backbone. The big battery project has been fast-tracked by the Victorian government under its planning scheme amendment, which is a pathway for significant state projects. The company hopes to reach financial close by the second ...

