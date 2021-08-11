Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB at FNSE (436/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB, LEI: 549300OLQA11O7NNX448 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ME SE0005991601 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous trading August 11, 2021, with normal opening procedure from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related instruments: N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 72 80 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB