Chemours Joins Hydrogen Europe as Part of Its Commitment to Enabling the Transition to a Global Hydrogen Economy

GENEVA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, today announced it has joined Hydrogen Europe, the leading European association working to advance fuel cell and hydrogen (FCH) technologies. Chemours joins Hydrogen Europe's membership at a crucial time when investment in green hydrogen production via water electrolysis aligns with calls from global governments to accelerate the path to net-zero emissions.

Guided by its own ambitious goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Chemours offers a variety of products that support the fight against climate change and expanded use of green hydrogen, including its Nafion proton exchange membranes (PEM) which are at the center of the hydrogen economy. Known for unparalleled performance and durability, Nafion membranes and dispersions enable the scalable production of hydrogen through water electrolysis and the use of hydrogen as a fuel source in heavy-duty transport, passenger vehicles, and material handling.

"Chemours' chemistry is critical to powering progress as the world looks to decarbonize and we believe that green hydrogen will play an important role in a cleaner, greener energy future," said Randal King, Ph.D. and Vice President of Technology, Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours. "Hydrogen Europe opens doors for us to collaborate and contribute to solutions that positively impact the global community. We look forward to bringing Nafion PEMs to a broader base of applications and mobilizing more people, communities, and industries in the movement to establish hydrogen as a preferred solution in clean energy."

Chemours' approach to safe, responsible manufacturing and commitment to creating value for customers and stakeholders through the reliable delivery of high-quality products and services has received positive responses from European customers. Now as a member of Hydrogen Europe, Chemours joins more than 200 companies working to advance the goals of the hydrogen and fuel cells industry in Europe and influence global efforts to enable a zero-emission society.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Nafion, Krytox, Teflon, and Viton. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

