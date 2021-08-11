Flow Acquire Capital Network Solutions (CNS) as Part of Buy and Build Strategy

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Communications (Flow), the SMART choice for Secure Cloud Transformation, today announced that they have acquired Capital Network Solutions (CNS), a highly accredited managed IT services, and consultancy provider, specialising in cloud, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Flow started out 2021 with transformational plans after Etienne Greeff and Michael Gowen joined the business to develop the proposition, accelerate growth, and set out the buy and build strategy. The acquisition of CNS compliments Flow's current service offerings and aligns to the Flow vision "To be the relevant choice for customers to fully harness the best of the old and the new world, by utilising our expertise in data centre, networking and cloud, helping our customers transition in a secure fashion".

CNS are a highly accredited CREST Penetration Testing company and one of the largest IASME Cyber Essentials Certification Bodies within the UK having issued more than 3,000 certificates. In addition, CNS is a leading managed service provider of advanced IT networking, cloud and cybersecurity with a Secure Operations Centre (SOC) based in the Vale of Glamorgan. CNS's location provides easy access to Cardiff and the M4 corridor while having access to some of the best skills coming out of highly performing local universities.

"The acquisition brings the combination of cloud, networking, data centre and cybersecurity skills together providing SMART and efficient solutions addressing the problems businesses are facing, while delivering clear results." said Etienne Greeff, CEO. "This is just the start of our buy and build strategy, I am excited for what the next 18-24 months will bring. The acquisition of CNS brings a wealth of skills to our existing team of experts. The current founders at CNS will embark on this journey with us, with both Sarah and Mark Edwards taking senior roles within the enlarged group."

Sarah Edwards, CNS's Managing Director will lead the efforts in bringing the two companies together while Mark Edwards, current Director of cybersecurity and networks will join us as Group CTO. Sarah Edwards commented "Mark and myself are very excited about joining the Flow Group and the fantastic opportunities it brings to our customers and staff through the combined services and skills of both companies" Mark added "I am excited to be joining the Flow team and have access to the additional skill set from the expert team at Flow. The acquisition allows us to scale at pace with our clients and gives us a greater ability to develop transformational propositions".

