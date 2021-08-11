SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces the launch of SmartStream Air Version 4, which provides the continuous streaming of reconciliations using the latest AI cloud-native technology. The new version will manage large volumes of data in a variety of non-standard formats and structures, it will check for accuracy and completeness on a continuous basis, without the need to reload unmatched items.

SmartStream Air Version 4 supports both real-time and continuous reconciliations. It will allow customers to use a much wider range of processing, including payment reconciliations, which is currently seeing a high level of interest. In addition, the cloud-native solution will be fully integrated with Kafka's event streaming platform for all unified distribution of real-time messaging.

Andreas Burner, Chief Information Officer, SmartStream, states: "SmartStream Air provides true AI it has been proven and tested in a number of Tier one banks we are confident that this latest release is spearheading the future for reconciliations processing. The solution is completely standardised in comparison to other applications on the market today, and it can be set up and ready to use in minutes. This is a great achievement by the innovations team and the interest so far has been excellent".

SmartStream Air Version 4 can export all data to a data lake, allowing it to be easily used for any report writing tools such as Power BI or Tableau. This means that clients can easily take the results from SmartStream Air and re-use it in conjunction with their own data lake strategy. In addition, it allows for structured and unstructured data which can be cost-effective with greater control and flexibility.

About SmartStream Technologies

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

