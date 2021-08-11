The 153 MW Ratesti PV project was acquired by Israel-based independent power producer Nofar Energy. The facility will be located in the Arges county, in southern Romania.Law firm Schoenherr Romania announced it assisted Israel-based renewable energy company Nofar Energy in acquiring a 153 MW PV power project currently under development in Romania from local real estate developer Portland Trust. "Nofar Energy and its partner, the independent power producer Econergy, plan to complete the construction of the project and start power production by early 2023," the buyers' representatives told pv magazine, ...

