Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Expansion of Membership: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC on Nasdaq Stockholm

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments on Trading Identity BPEM active August 16, 2021. Trading Identity BPP in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC will be as follows: The new clearing member identity will be BNA in the Swedish CSD system. Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC INET member ID: BPEM, (no changes for BPP) Clearing and settlement ID: BNA For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1009768