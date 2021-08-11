Nasdaq Riga: FCMC information regarding mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commision has published additional information regarding mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. Announcement is available on FCMC website: https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/information-on-the-decision-to-allow-as-a b-city-to-make-a-mandatory-as-olainfarm-share-repurchase-offer/ Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.