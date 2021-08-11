- (PLX AI) - DFDS total volumes in July 2021 were 3.3% above 2020.
- • Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.8 ppt to 1.5%
- • The volumes transported in July 2021 by the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean business units were well above July 2020 supported by investments in new and more efficient capacity
- • Freight capacity in this part of the route network was to a large extent re-established in July 2020 following the lockdowns in Q2 2020. Volumes for these business units were also above 2019
- • The total number of passengers in July 2021 was 50.7% below 2020 reflecting the continued tight travel restrictions as well as a temporary easing of restrictions in July 2020
