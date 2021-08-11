Employers should ensure they have the right working arrangements in place to maintain productivity

The five-day week commute is set to become a thing of the past as many firms are announcing permanent plans to keep staff working from home. Questionmark, the online assessment provider, is calling on employers to ensure they have the right post-pandemic working policy in place to face the future of work.

Two-thirds of United Kingdom businesses plan to keep staff working from home for at least some of the week, according to professional body, the Institute of Directors.1 The most popular option will be to bring staff back to offices for two days a week, according to pollster, YouGov.2 Hybrid working, where workers split their time between home and the office, also looks set to continue in the United States.3 So for many workers, what was once a daily commute to the office will be reduced to just a few times a week.

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "Employers can't assume that their people have the modern skills they need to make a success of new working arrangements. It's hard to maintain a consistent culture when some staff are in the office and others are working from home. Getting real information about staff skills and attitudes can help employers form the right policy and continually check it is working."

Questionmark has released a report exploring how employers can make the best decisions on the right post-pandemic working arrangements. For more information download the full report: "Managing a Post-Pandemic Workforce: Creating Productive and Informed Working Arrangements".

Online assessments can help employers ensure they are forming the right post-pandemic working arrangements. Measuring staff skills can indicate which tasks can be done well from home and which can't. This information can help employers make the best decisions and to communicate them.

Regular staff assessments can also reassure employers that workers are maintaining productivity in new working arrangements. By measuring an employee's knowledge of policies and protocols, leaders can make sure that staff know what is expected of them regardless of where they are working.

