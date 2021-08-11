Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTQG ISIN: IL0011763799 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
10.08.21
22:00 Uhr
8,750 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRONSOURCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRONSOURCE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IRONSOURCE
IRONSOURCE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IRONSOURCE LTD8,7500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.