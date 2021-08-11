Surge Copper Provides Update on Summer Field Programs at Ootsa and Berg Projects

TSX-V: SURG

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's summer field programs taking place at the Ootsa and Berg projects located in the Huckleberry district in central British Columbia.

During the month of July, the Company commenced rehabilitation and upgrade work on the Berg access trail to allow for truck and all-terrain-vehicle access to the deposit area. The first phase of this work is now complete with the excavator equipment having reached the Berg camp. The excavator crew is now installing several drill pads and will complete additional improvements along the access trail as the crew leaves the project area in the coming weeks. The completion of these access improvement works has provided road access to the Berg camp and deposit area for the first time in approximately ten years and will allow for cost-effective exploration and development activities going forward. The Berg access trail branches off a local forest service road where additional road and bridge improvement work is ongoing and is being led by a local forestry operator.

Also during the month of July, Geotech Ltd. completed the data acquisition phase of the airborne geophysical survey being conducted across the entire Huckleberry district, with approximately four thousand line-kilometres flown over Surge's properties under excellent weather conditions and with no standby days incurred. The data is now being processed with final deliverables including inversion results, maps, and reporting to follow later in the quarter.

The summer drill program taking place at the Ootsa Property is progressing well with approximately 13,000 metres completed since the beginning of June. Resource drilling at the West and East Seel deposits is nearing completion, and additional updates will be provided as assay results from this program become available. The Company has also engaged with geological consultants to update the geological model for West and East Seel and to incorporate additional drilling data from the 2020 and 2021 drill programs, in preparation for a resource update later this year. Drill rigs will be mobilized to test certain exploration targets in the Seel and Ox trends before being mobilized to Berg later in the summer to complete a minimum 5,000 metre program targeting extensions of the high-grade zones within the resource.

Leif Nilsson, CEO and Director, commented: "It has been an extremely busy summer so far as we have tackled ambitious parallel work programs across the district. We are excited to start seeing the results come in from these programs and to keep pushing ahead as we take advantage of the excellent operating conditions present in central BC today."

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

