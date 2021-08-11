Vancouver, BC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI) today announced that Sheldon Bennett, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Event
|Q3 Investor Summit
|Date
|August 17-18th, 2021
|Presentation
|August 17th at 3:30 PM ET
|Location
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eB_9VN2yRjSqDISDrhx2Xw
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG is a publicly traded and vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.
For further information:
DMG Blockchain Solutions
Investor Relations: CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@dmgblockchain.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com