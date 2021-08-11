Vancouver, BC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV: DMGI) today announced that Sheldon Bennett, CEO will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 3:30 PM ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eB_9VN2yRjSqDISDrhx2Xw

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG is a publicly traded and vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem.

For further information:

DMG Blockchain Solutions

Investor Relations: CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@dmgblockchain.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com