Keego Harbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVO) today announced that Andrew Dahl will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.
|Q3 Investor Summit
|August 17-18th, 2021
|August 17th at 9:30am ET
|https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__vMWv9xxRxGzIdpz-1p3Ew
About ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO), is a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional bioproduct candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures.
For further information:
ZIVO Bioscience
Christine Rich
248-452-9866
crich@zivobioscience.com
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.
To request complimentary investor registration: please click here: Complimentary Investor Registration
Contact:
Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com