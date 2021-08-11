Keego Harbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: ZIVO) today announced that Andrew Dahl will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event Q3 Investor Summit Date August 17-18th, 2021 Presentation August 17th at 9:30am ET Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__vMWv9xxRxGzIdpz-1p3Ew

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO), is a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional bioproduct candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures.

For further information:

ZIVO Bioscience

Christine Rich

248-452-9866

crich@zivobioscience.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 800 investors, consisting of institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth.

Contact:

Sasha Murray at sasha@investorsummitgroup.com