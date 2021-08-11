Unite for Italy and Humanity 2.0 Sign Strategic Partnership to Build on Holy See Impact Initiatives (Vatican City)

Not-for-profit philanthropic initiative facilitates donations for impact causes throughout the Italian community worldwide.

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Unite for Italy , a not-for-profit philanthropic initiative, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Humanity 2.0 , a Non-Profit NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology and thought-leadership in collaboration with the Holy See (the Vatican). The partnership unites both organizations in support of Italian sustainable development projects and impact causes.

The Unite for Italy platform was born in response to Covid-19 to encourage philanthropic activity through its accessible technology. With the help of Humanity 2.0, Unite for Italy will help people worldwide navigate Italian research & development and educational, medical , and social impact causes and facilitate donations aimed at creating a more sustainable world and improving overall collective well-being.

Matthew Sanders, CEO , and founder of Humanity 2.0 commented; 'Unite for Italy's platform has great promise and we are excited to collaborate with them to promote public health initiatives, aid social-impact projects, and support overall well-being. Humanity 2.0 is looking forward to working closely with Unite for Italy to build out more initiatives and sustainable development projects.'

Giordano Morichi, CEO and founder of Unite for Italy commented; 'We are extremely pleased to be working alongside Humanity 2.0, a strong and purposeful global impact initiative. This partnership supports and advances our aligned missions of keeping sustainability, human health, and well-being at the center of all operational activities pursued. We are eager to continue this venture together pushing the boundaries of today's society; excited to maximize the impact of our work on humanity; and determined to help it move forward toward the development of a better and more sustainable future."

About Unite for Italy

Unite for Italy is a not-for-profit philanthropic social impact initiative created by Giordano Morichi through his business practice Morichi Atelier, active on Real Estate and Sustainable Development projects, in response to the world events of Covid-19, with the intention of developing a better tomorrow today through the use of accessible and user-friendly technology; a web platform that shortens the search times and donations processes of the various fundraisers for users in the Italian territory and the international one. All donations to Unite for Italy will go toward projects and scholarship programs that: assist public health and well-being; provide Covid-19 relief and medical aid and research; protect, support, and rehabilitate minorities and vulnerable people; and empower the protagonists of our tomorrow to create a new united and sustainable society. Philanthropic activity is now easy, fast, and accessible to all. Everyone has the power to make a difference, to create a new reality, and ultimately to change the world for the better.

For more information: www.uniteforitaly.com | Instagram | Donations

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit, NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity. A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

For more information: humanity2-0.org | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

