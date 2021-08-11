Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C16B ISIN: CA27580T1075 Ticker-Symbol: 37A 
Frankfurt
11.08.21
15:32 Uhr
0,023 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,05615:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EAST WEST PETROLEUM
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EAST WEST PETROLEUM CORP0,0230,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.