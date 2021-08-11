Initiatives Undertaken By Various Countries to Legalize Use of Cannabis for Medical Purposes to Ensure Growth of Medical Cannabis Market, Says TMR

- Benefits such as easing different symptoms of conditions, including the Parkinson's disease, and reducing pain and nausea to invite profitable growth opportunities for medical cannabis market

- Evolving legal framework across many regions to offer immense growth prospects for the medical cannabis market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of cannabis is a controversial subject across many countries and regions. The social, political, and economic interests have played a crucial role in the growth of the cannabis industry. However, with the rising awareness about the role of cannabis as a treatment option for certain health conditions, many government bodies are contemplating legalizing the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Thus, these factors will have a large impact on the growth of the medical cannabis market.

Cannabis is derived from the Cannabis indica or Cannabis sativa plant to treat numerous diseases and health conditions. The therapeutic advantages associated with medical cannabis offer immense growth prospects for the medical cannabis market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76890

With enormous growth opportunities, the medical cannabis market is estimated to grow at a rapid pace. The research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) suggests a promising growth trajectory for the medical cannabis market during the forecast period from 2019-2027. According to the findings by the researchers at the TMR, the global market for medical cannabis is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. With various advancements in the medical cannabis market, it is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 52.8 Bn by 2027 from US$ 8 Bn in 2018.

The future of the medical cannabis market looks positive, as many individuals are seeking different treatment options, which can relieve them quickly from various diseases and disorders. In addition, quick FDA approvals will also pave the way for the growth of the medical cannabis market. The incidences of joint and muscle pain are becoming common. Since recent studies revealed that cannabis could be useful for treating osteoarthritis and similar conditions, the growth structure of the global market is estimated to strengthen during the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Cannabis Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76890

Key Findings of Report

Acceleration in Legalization Process of Medical Cannabis across Various Regions to Fuel Market Growth

With rising awareness about the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis, various countries have started the legal cultivation of cannabis. Many laws are being framed to increase the use of cannabis for medical purposes. These factors will offer several growth opportunities for the medical cannabis market. Moreover, the process of legalization cannabis is rapid across the countries of North America and Europe. This aspect is anticipated to influence the growth of the medical cannabis market to a considerable extent.

Ongoing research and development activities will determine the efficacy of cannabis for different medical purposes and decide the future growth course of the medical cannabis market. However, recent collaborations between chemists, doctors, pharmacologists, botanists, and others with experts in therapeutic product design and clinical trial space would assure promising growth prospects for the medical cannabis market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=76890

Rising Popularity of Plant-based Therapies to Offer Profitable Growth for Medical Cannabis Market Players in Europe, North America

Medical cannabis is emerging as one of the vital consumer segments in the U.S. The shifting preference of many consumers toward plant-based therapies in the countries of the European Union and North America will bring immense growth opportunities for the medical cannabis market. Furthermore, the growing influence of natural alternatives to prescription drugs is likely to drive the medical cannabis market in North America and Europe.

Some of the key players in the medical cannabis market include Aurora Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Emerald Health Therapeutics, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., and Tilray.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Medical Cannabis Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76890<ype=S

Global Medical Cannabis Market: Research Scope

Medical Cannabis Market, by Derivative

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others

Medical Cannabis Market, by Application

Mental Health Management

Anxiety



Depression



Others (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder, etc.)

Neurological Disorders Management

Epilepsy



Alzheimer's Disease



Parkinson's Disease



Others ( Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, etc.)

disease, multiple sclerosis, etc.) Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain



Cancer Pain



Others (post-operative, chronic pain, etc.)

Medical Cannabis Market, by Route of Administration

Nasal

Oral

Others

Medical Cannabis Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Medical Cannabis Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg