The researchers showed a premagnetized carbon-cobalt catalyst interface could deliver up to 650% enhancement in electrocatalytic kinetics of hydrogen evolution reaction. The synergistic interface was able to sustain magnetization, and thus rapid hydrogen evolution rate, for prolonged time periods.From pv magazine India Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) have devised a method that increases hydrogen production up to three times while significantly lowering the energy required for water electrolysis. The research team, led by Prof. C. Subramaniam, demonstrated ...

