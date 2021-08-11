Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount Mining") is pleased to announce that the Company's quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market has been upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market, and its common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market (the " OTCQX ") under the ticker symbol " VLMGF."

"We have had significant interest from U.S. based investors and believe that our graduation from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market marks an important milestone in the Company's history," remarked Jim Mackenzie, CEO of Viscount. "The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and we believe that trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility to U.S. investors. We look forward to engaging with new US investors as we grow the Company for all stakeholders."

The Company is extremely pleased to have qualified for the OTCQX where companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. The OTCQX market includes both multinational companies seeking access to U.S. investors and domestic growth companies. To be traded on this tier, companies must undergo a qualitative review by OTC Markets Group.

U.S. investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VLMGF/overview.

There will be no change to Viscount's Canadian listing as the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " VML ."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Groups connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 hectares where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following a takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered into an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

