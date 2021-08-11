40 additional patients completed treatment

On track to disclose final safety and efficacy data in early Fall

Toxic cascade markers expected to be disclosed in two to three months

Planning to present all Phase 2a data to the FDA in Q4 2021 and begin Phase 3 in Q1 2022

Berwyn, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Annovis, Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company has finished treating an additional 40 PD patients with either 5, 10, 20 or 40 mg once daily of ANVS401 for an extensive dose response study. The original 14 AD and 14 PD patients were treated with either placebo or 80 mg of ANVS401 once daily.

"We closed the study and expect to have final safety and efficacy data to share in the fall and expect to finish analyzing the markers of the toxic cascade in approximately two to three months," said Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, CEO and President of Annovis Bio. "When we complete our analyses, we plan to summarize our data with our chronic toxicology results in animals and submit it to the FDA ahead of an end-of-Phase 2 meeting. We also look forward to discussing Phase 3 studies in AD and PD with the FDA with the goal of beginning Phase 3 in Q1 2022."

The data from the first 14 AD and 14 PD patients showed improvements in three steps of the toxic cascade: neurotoxic proteins, axonal health, and inflammation. Additionally, these AD and PD patients showed significant statistical improvements in ADAS-Cog11 and WAIS in AD patients, and MDS-UPDRS and WAIS in PD patients.

For additional details on the clinical trials for ANVS401, including frequently asked questions regarding the data the Company presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference, please visit the Company's website.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. We have two ongoing Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study our drug improves memory loss and dementia associated with AD, as well as body and brain function in PD. For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the company's website: www.annovisbio.com.

