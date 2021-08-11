- (PLX AI) - Schaeffler has signed a contract through which the global business with chain drive systems is sold to the private equity fund Lenbach Equity Opportunities from Munich.
- • The aim of the transaction is to further expand its market position as the world's leading system supplier and partner for OEMs for high-quality drive chains in international competition
- • DUBAG Group will provide long-term advisory support to the chain business as a permanent partner
- • The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to all regulatory approvals
