Ergomed's H121 trading update highlights that operational momentum continues to be strong following its stellar performance in FY20. The order book continues to grow at an impressive rate, up 18% from end-2020 with a strong 1.62x book-to-bill ratio for the period. We maintain our FY21 revenue forecast, in line with company guidance, which assumes no additional FX headwinds, but note that this could mean our FY22 revenue forecast is conservative. With acquisition synergies being realised faster than expected, we adjust our near-term margin assumptions, somewhat increasing our FY21/22e adjusted EBITDA forecasts. Our valuation increases to £706m or 1,445p/share from £683m or 1,400p/share.

