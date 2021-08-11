The Innovative Caribbean Disaster Fighters NFT Collection Is Here

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), has partnered with SuperWorld, a virtual world in Augmented Reality (AR), for the first time, to release the NFT "Caribbean Disaster Fighters" collection.

Caribbean Disaster Fighters is a campaign for disaster prevention and hurricane preparedness in the Caribbean region, developed by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and supported by the World Bank .

In preparation for the 2021 hurricane season, Caribbean Disaster Fighters and SuperWorld are issuing a series of collectible NFT cards representing every Caribbean nation, and available for purchase on the SuperWorld NFT Salon , a marketplace for art, collectibles and digital assets.

The initiative will include limited-edition, authenticated NFT cards created by renowned artists such as Lee Mad Muma, Dario de Siena, OhEmGee and Dr. Alderete, and endorsed by notable figures including musicians and cricketers from the Caribbean. Using blockchain technology, all NFT sales can be traced from the buyer to the country that benefits, with all proceeds going to CDEMA and local emergency agencies to support preparedness and relief efforts.

On Thursday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT), Caribbean Disaster Fighters and SuperWorld will host a live virtual event on Zoom to kick off the initiative. To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckde-vqzkrGtIMvzggoWe3BkAH_l7z9pqX

"Many Caribbean countries have been battling the compound impacts of drought, COVID-19, volcanic eruptions and now the impending hurricane season," said Elizabeth Riley, Executive Director (ag), CDEMA. "We wanted to use an innovative, inclusive approach to ensure that communities are empowered with the necessary plans, information and tools to tackle the disaster impacts that we as a region have been facing."

"Supporting communities in times of crisis aligns perfectly with our mission to build a better world, and our hope is that the NFT drop will help raise both funds and awareness to help mitigate the effects of what is already a devastating hurricane season in the Caribbean," said Hrish Lotlikar, SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO.

This initiative is supported by the European Union's Caribbean Regional Resilience Building Facility, the Canada Caribbean Resilience Facility, the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (managed by the World Bank), SuperWorld and TikTok. The campaign has been developed by the risk communications firm Pacifico.

For more information visit www.disaster-fighters.org/nft