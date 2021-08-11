Womble Bond Dickinson UK partners with Everlaw to further control of flexible, fast legal review process

Law firm chooses Everlaw for cost-effective platform to streamline ediscovery and collaborate on complex litigation matters

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP (WBD UK) announced today a partnership with Everlaw to provide its legal teams with enhanced flexibility and control throughout the legal review process. Everlaw's cloud-based ediscovery platform lets users organise, review and analyse large amounts of data and collaborate in one central place, from anywhere, which has created more efficiency for lawyers during a time when clients are more conscious than ever about value for their money.

Historically, lawyers have had to search through mountains of documents in order to discover the needle-in-a-haystack pieces of information needed to argue and win cases. Legal teams have long lacked the necessary tools to perform these tasks efficiently and collaboratively, and Covid-19 has only further heightened this pain point, forcing lawyers, firms and courts to embrace technology in a way they never had before.

In addition to facing the "haystack" challenge, WBD UK's lawyers also ran smaller document reviews (up to 5,000 documents), redaction exercises, prepared for employment tribunals, exercised corporate due diligence reviews and completed data subject access requests using a variety of technologies and processes. The firm's legal teams needed a powerful solution to remotely and securely review and analyse documents. WBD UK found Everlaw best suited its needs for ease of use and costs.

Since engaging with Everlaw, WBD UK has significantly reduced complexity and increased efficiencies in these various workstreams and enabled more of its clients to access the benefits from using the features within an ediscovery platform. The firm also has accelerated its plan to launch an in-house ediscovery offering to the market, powered by Everlaw's platform and staffed by the firm's WBD Advance service.

"You can't offer first-class legal advice without first-class technology," said Amy Prime, associate at WBD UK. "The volume of data in legal discovery continues to grow. We need strong, yet flexible ediscovery tools to help pinpoint and analyse data at scale. With Everlaw's cloud-native solution and unlimited training support, our team has in-house control and visibility support for litigation and a variety of other matters which require collaboration around documents. We're now offering services that were once reserved for complex litigation, and lawyers are empowered with increased flexibility to securely import and process data without facing infrastructure hurdles."

Combined with Everlaw's data processing power and collaborative features, WBD's UK teams can quickly and efficiently collect, analyse and act on documents instantly, and share documents and analysis within a secure, easy-to-use platform while knowing that client data remains safe.

"At Everlaw, we recognize every legal team has varied and complex needs, which is why we built a customizable and scalable platform," said AJ Shankar, CEO and Founder of Everlaw. "WBD UK is a proud partner and ediscovery adoption leader. The team excels at making ediscovery and collaboration central to its business in its mission to provide affordable services at scale."

About Womble Bond Dickinson

Womble Bond Dickinson is a transatlantic law firm with seven UK offices. The firm provides core legal services including: Commercial, Corporate, Employment, Pensions, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, Finance, Banking, Restructuring, Insolvency, IP, Technology and Data, Private Wealth, Projects, Construction and Infrastructure, Real Estate and Regulatory Law.

Womble Bond Dickinson has a particular focus on eleven key sectors: Energy & Natural Resources, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail & Consumer, Transport, Logistics & Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences, Technology and Private Wealth.

The firm's UK offices are in Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Plymouth and Southampton.

The firm's reach also extends to Europe where it has strategic partnerships with other law firms in Germany and France. Through the firm's association with Lex Mundi, the world's largest association of independent law firms, Womble Bond Dickinson also can offer clients access to quality-tested local counsel in more than 120 countries.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help law firms, government entities, and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by 76 out of the AM Law 100, Fortune 100 corporate counsels, and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Everlaw's North American headquarters is in Oakland, Calif., and European headquarters is in London, UK. The company is funded by top-tier investors, including CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and K9 Ventures.

