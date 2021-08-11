WorkForce Software Achieves Record Results in First Half of 2021 as Companies Invest in Employees' Experience as a Top Business Priority

WorkForce Software has added 115 new customers in 2021, an increase of 360% over the same time last year.

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions WorkForce Software announces strong growth results, posting more than a twenty percent increase in year-over-year revenue growth, strengthened by the addition of 232 new or expanded customer relationships in the first half of 2021.

WorkForce Software continues to add new talent to its employee base and to execute global and partner expansion plans to meet the increasing needs of customers around the world. In the first half of 2021, WorkForce Software increased their employee count by nineteen percent and are on track to grow the global employee count by twenty three percent in 2021. Business expansion efforts in the Americas, EMEA and APJ regions continue to gain momentum.

The revenue growth trajectory that WorkForce Software is on can be attributed to the need for immediate investment in modern solutions like the company's WorkForce Suite. Through the uncertainty of COVID-19 which upended business operations this past year, many companies identified gaps in their ability to adequately communicate, adapt, manage, and retain employees in their global workforce, especially front-line workers and the otherwise unreachable deskless employees. With an increasingly digitally native workforce with lower barriers to job change, companies must act quickly to dramatically improve engagement and retention by leveraging employee data and feedback proactively. Further, companies need to accelerate their ability to remain compliant with rapidly changing administrative regulations.

Customer momentum, fueled by the increased need to deliver a breakthrough employee experience, allowed WorkForce Software to see growth across multiple geographies and industries including retail, manufacturing, services, public sector, transportation, and others.

Throughout the first half of 2021, WorkForce Software has added 115 new customers, an increase of 360% over the same time last year. This growth was driven by over 400 transactions in first half 2021, made up of both new customer bookings and existing customer expansions. New customers that selected WorkForce Software or existing customers who expanded their relationship with the software company include: Cintas Corporation, Evergy Inc., Goodwill Industries, Inc., Novo Nordisk of North America, Northwestern University, Oatey Supply Chain Services, Inc., Phillips 66, Woodward Inc., Tenet Health System Medical, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals, Cook County Government Bureau of Technology, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Scandinavian Airlines System AB, Rio Tinto Services Limited, Silver Fern Farms Ltd, and many others.

"WorkForce Software is in a position to help transform business operations through next-level employee engagement. Employees need to be heard and empowered to manage their work lives and have meaningful interactions with their employers - and inclusive of the 2.7 billion employees who don't sit behind a desk and are often underserved by existing workforce solutions," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "COVID uncovered significant gaps in the ways in which many companies were able to communicate with and manage employee time and scheduling, leaving them exposed and vulnerable to compliance challenges. WorkForce's growth and momentum over the last year and into 2021 is proof that our customers are using technology to engage their entire employee population and are better equipped to meet their changing needs and improve employee engagement - all leading to a more agile business."

