Digital Collectibles Pte Ltd.: Hero Caribbean Premier League Associates with Rario for Exclusive Digital Collectibles

Cricket fans to buy, collect and trade exclusive Caribbean Premier league (CPL) digital collectibles on cricket NFT platform Rario

NEW DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Rario (Held by Digital Collectibles Pte Ltd.), the world's first cricket-based digital collectibles platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), one of the most popular 2020 competitions in the world. Releted links on insidesport website. In this first-of-its-kind association, Rario is licensed to mint unique digital collectibles of memorable moments, not just from the upcoming tournaments, but also from the last eight editions. By immortalising the league's iconic instances, these collectibles give fans a chance to claim singular ownership over their favourite moments in a tangible, verifiable way.

This association will also provide the platform for the global launch of the Singapore-based tech company Rario, with their first pack drop of collectibles scheduled for 29th August 2021, right at the beginning of CPL 2021.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO, Rario said, 'We are delighted to work with the Caribbean Premier League to usher in this new era of cricket fandom and consumption. This partnership further cements the huge potential and increasing demand for digital collectibles in this sport. We are confident that together, we can revolutionise the fans' experience and give them an opportunity to engage with the game like never before. We are also looking forward to finally introducing our platform on the world stage and making digital collectibles accessible to cricket fans from around the globe.'

Pete Russell, CPL CEO, further added, 'Hero CPL has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we are delighted to lead cricket's journey into the NFT space via this path breaking partnership with Rario. With it, our fans will be able to express their passion for the CPL by, amongst other things, literally owning a piece of the action. We look forward to a very successful collaboration.'

Digital collectibles are gaining popularity among sports fans globally, with NBA, NFL, FIFA and Formula 1 taking first steps in this direction. This technology has found an ideal audience among passionate sports fans that are eager to own a bit of sports history, be it in the form of an image, an audio or video. Based on blockchain technology, digital collectibles ensure that each token is unique and cannot be duplicated or spent. Rario is the first platform to introduce this in cricket and provide a platform for fans to engage and invest in tangible cricketing moments.

About Rario

World's first Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform

Rario is a digital collectible platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments on the blockchain, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a top-notch team of Indian founders and is backed by reputed investors such as Polygon Studios, Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, DST investment, Animoca, Thiel Capital, to name a few. Rario enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments. It gives the fan the opportunity to 'own' a piece of sport history.

Rario already officially partnered with several international cricket leagues and renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent that will facilitate in creating a cricketing eco-system for engaging cricket fans around the world.

About Hero Caribbean Premier League

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life - dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 26 August to 15 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com

