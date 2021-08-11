Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland and Europe, is pleased to give an update on its US audit.

As announced earlier this year, CBD of Denver engaged FRUCI & Associates to fulfil the US audit requirement for the Company to become a fully reporting company according to SEC guidelines. The Company is working successfully together with FRUCI and making substantive progress toward completing the audit.

"We regularly receive request from our investors and shareholders regarding the US audit and appreciate their interest on this topic," states Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We are making good progress on the audit and have delivered all requested documents in the past four months to FRUCI. To date, nothing has been identified that would prevent the successful completion of the audit. FRUCI is currently in the process of documenting the knowledge gained during the audit and, together with our Corporate Counsel, preparing all information and data to complete our Form 10 filing with the SEC. We expect to have this process close very soon and will communicate the date accordingly as soon as confirmed by FRUCI."

As previously announced, the company is currently completing due diligence on two additional acquisitions in the European market and expects to be able to provide further information on these planned acquisitions in the coming weeks.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

