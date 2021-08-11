Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - AIFM Accreditation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

AIFM Accreditation

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is pleased to announce that Weiss Asset Management LP ("Weiss AM"), the investment manager to the Company, has been accredited as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") by the Financial Conduct Authority, pursuant to the UK version of the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD"), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The terms of the existing Investment Management Agreement between the Company and Weiss AM remain unchanged.

