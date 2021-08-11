UK Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this UK data center market report.
CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1.86% during the period 2020-2026. The UK data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 186 Existing and 11 Upcoming facilities spread across Greater London, Berkshire, Greater Manchester, and other counties.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The UK is the largest data center market in Western Europe and a part of the FLAP markets. The data center market is thriving due to increased digitalization, strong connectivity with other markets, and adoption of advanced technology such as IoT and big data.
- The UK moved out of the European Union (Brexit) on January 31, 2020. Until the transition phase is over, the UK-based organizations will have to abide by the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and the UK Data Protection Act 2019. Brexit has led many organizations to open or expand data center facilities in the country.
- With 56 existing third party data centers, Greater London is a major data center hub in the UK, with its data centers contributing to around 37% of the existing power capacity in the country, followed by Berkshire, that contributed around 20% of the existing power capacity.
- London will witness increased brownfield investment, especially in commercial buildings in coming years. For example, Ark Data Centres acquired Renault Retail Group's West London showroom in 2020 for the development of a data center facility set on five acres of land.
- The UK market is also witnessing the entry of new players. SliverEdge DC was a new entrant in the UK market in 2020. CloudHQ and Pure Data Centres are some other data center operators planning to develop hyperscale campuses in the UK.
- In 2020, the renewable energy production in the UK was estimated at around 40%. In March 2021, the Scottish government launched the green data center action plan that listed 12 potential data center locations, enabling investors to achieve zero-carbon data center goals.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the UK
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 186
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11
- Coverage: 30 County
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in the UK
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants - List of 9 IT infrastructure providers, 24 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 17 data center investors
UK Data Center Market - Segmentation
- Software-defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) tools have gained traction in the market with several organizations using these tools for cloud migration. In 2020, Kao Data partnered with Megaport to offer a private Software Defined Networking (SDN) access to clients to improve cloud and connectivity ecosystems.
- Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in the UK market. The presence of data centers in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which are likely to push the adoption of efficient generator systems such as DRUPS.
- Data center facilities open and under construction from 2020 to June 2021 added over 17,000 rack cabinets. Higher rack units of 45U, 47U, 48U to 52U are adopted among data center operators, thereby replacing 42U racks during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- London
- Other Cities
UK Data Center Market - Dynamics
In 2020, the UK public cloud revenues estimated at around $13 billion and expect to grow up to $24 billion by 2025. By 2022, the cloud spending rate will reach around 10% of the total IT spending in the UK. In 2020, Oracle launched two new government cloud regions - England and Wales - for the UK's public sector. In 2021, the Ministry of Justice signed a $33 million deal with Amazon web Services (AWS) for public cloud hosting and ancillary services. In February 2020, Google announced the migration of the UK user data related to services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Android Play Store from Ireland to the US to avoid post Brexit legal risks. Government initiatives such as Local Digital Declaration, Technology Code of Practice, Cloud First Policy, and Digital Marketplace will attract organizations to adopt the public cloud in the UK.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Surge in IoT and Big Data Technology Adoption fueling Data Center Demand
- Increase in Colocation Investments
- Impact of COVID-19 and Brexit on Data Centers Market
- 5G Deployment Boosting Data Center Deployments
UK Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Greater London
- Berkshire
- Greater Manchester
- Other County
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- 2bm
- ARC:MC
- Atkins
- blu-3
- Bouygues Construction
- Future-tech
- Hurley Palmer Flatt (HDR)
- Infiniti
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- Kirby Group Engineering
- KMG Partnership
- Metnor Construction
- Mercury Engineering
- MiCim
- NWA
- Oakmont Construction
- RED
- Structure Tone
- Sudlows
- TTSP
- Waldeck
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Investors
- Ark Data Centres
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Datum Datacentres
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- Equinix
- Iron Mountain
- IONOS
- Netwise Hosting
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Proximity Data Centres
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Teledata UK
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
