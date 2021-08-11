Increasing Inclination towards Production of Bio-Similar Antibodies to Push Antibodies Sales by 3.21x Globally, through 2031: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' latest survey offers incisive coverage on antibodies market, covering factors affecting sales across key segments including disease indication, product type, and end-user. It also offers insights into leading antibodies market players and strategies adopted by them to improve sales.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the demand for antibodies to increase by 3.21x, surpassing a valuation of US$ 601.61 Bn by 2031. Growth in the market can be attributed to the rising cases of cancer and autoimmune diseases across the globe.

Rising incidence of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes and scleroderma in women will augment the market growth in the forthcoming years. Also, surge in number of patients suffering from Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer will increase the production of antibody therapeutics, especially in developing economies.

The COVID-19 pandemic also has created opportunities for antibodies sales as patients with coronavirus were highly prone to contracting other diseases, especially those with prior health concerns such as auto-immune diseases. Therefore, the demand for antibodies surged through 2020.

Consequently, a higher focus research and development activities is observed among pharmaceutical market leaders. These initiatives were primarily intended at developing antibodies to offer effective treatment. As per FMI, the focus on the production of biosimilar antibodies will rise over the assessment period.

On account of their affordable pricing, in comparison to blockbuster drugs, biosimilar antibodies sales will increase at an accelerated pace. The market will register remarkable growth in the U.S., India, and China, driven by higher demand for rheumatoid antibodies.

High prevalence of cancer across GCC countries and China also has necessitated screening and diagnosis using biosimilar antibodies therapeutics, which will fuel the demand for antibodies in the forthcoming years.

"Steered by surging cases of autoimmune diseases and consequently rising demand for effective therapeutics, leading pharmaceutical companies are expected to shift focus on the production of biosimilar antibodies. As a matter of fact, product development and launches will remain highly sought-after among manufacturers as they aim for competitive edge," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Antibodies Market Survey

Rising prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancer cases will fuel the demand for cancer antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies segment will exhibit high growth in terms of product type

In terms of end-user, hospitals are expected to generate highest demand throughout the forecast period

The U.S. is the leading manufacturer of antibodies owing to the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and presence of leading players in the region

GCC countries across Saudi Arabia will exhibit high growth in antibodies market owing to the rising cancer cases in the region

China will forecast astounding growth backed by increased government spending on healthcare infrastructure and on high production of antibodies therapeutics

Rising cardiovascular diseases and cancer cases across India will fuel antibodies market growth

Key Drivers

Increasing research activity and funding for research and development activities for development of monoclonal antibodies will spur the demand

High prevalence of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease among geriatric population will be the major factor fuelling demand for antibodies

Key Restraints

High cost and time-intensive process of antibody development will create a challenge for the market players

Quality concerns and lack of effective and reproducible results is expected to be a major restraint for antibodies market

Competitive Landscape

Presence of numerous industry giants has led to market consolidation. As per Future Market Insights, key producers in the antibodies market contributes over 75% of global market share.

Product development and expansion of product portfolio are key areas of focus among market players in order to strengthen their position.

Extensive research and development activities for the development of monoclonal antibodies will also aid the market expansion.

Some market players are focusing on strategic merger and collaboration with other key players for expansion of their product portfolio.

In March 2021, IMMUNOPRECISE Antibodies Ltd., a leader in full-service announced the results of an additional PolyTope antibody interaction analysis against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern.

In August 2021, Novavax Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, announced the preliminary data demonstrating that a single booster dose of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, NVX-CoV2373.

Some of the leading players operating in the antibodies market profiled by Future Market Insights are:

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Co.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Antibodies Market

FMI provides detailed segmentation on the global antibodies market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global antibodies market with incisive coverage on the basis of:

By Disease Indication:

Cardiovascular diseases

CNS disorders

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorders

By Product Type:

Monoclonal antibodies

Polyclonal antibodies

Antibody-drug complexes (ADCs)

By End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Research institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Antibodies Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into antibodies demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for antibodies market between 2021 and 2031

Antibodies market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Antibodies market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

