- (PLX AI) - Coloplast shares fell 1% after Kepler Cheuvreux cut its recommendation to hold from buy, predicting a miss on organic growth for the third quarter.
- • Q3 organic growth will be 12% compared to consensus of 12.8% after a slower-than-expected recovery in patient discharge, primarily in the United States, Kepler said
- • The Covid-19 delta variant is a cause for concern, as an increased burden on hospitals may mean that elective procedures are postponed again, Kepler said
- • Kepler has a price target of DKK 1,144 for Coloplast
