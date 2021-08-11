Ushio America, Inc.: Acuity Brands Filtered Far-UVC Module With Ushio Care222 Technology is the First to Be UL Certified

Certification paves the way for incorporating Ushio's Care222 technology in wide range of Acuity Brands products that will treat pathogens in occupied spaces

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Ushio America, Inc. ('Ushio'; http://www.ushio.com) announced today that its strategic partner Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) ('Acuity Brands') has successfully secured a certification by UL LLC for the combination of Ushio Care222® filtered Far UV-C technology with Acuity Brand's newly developed (patent-pending) UV dosing controls. This is the first germicidal UV (GUV) source in the wavelength range 200-230 nm (i.e., 'far-UVC') to be UL LLC Certified to meet U.S. and Canadian standards for germicidal equipment for use in occupied spaces. When properly installed and administered, the module is in the Exempt risk group for photobiological hazards, as described in the IEC 62471:2006, Photobiological safety of lamps and lamp systems.

The UL Recognized Component certification paves the way for incorporating Ushio's Care222 technology into a variety of Acuity Brands LED lighting products, which will be fully UL Certified to deliver a measured 222nm UVC dosage with people present. These lighting products provide a 222nm UVC dosage that can effectively target pathogens1 throughout the day in occupied spaces such as schools, hospitals, manufacturing, hospitality and retail while maintaining a natural-looking light emittance.

Care222® Filtered Far UV-C Excimer Lamp Module

Shinji Kameda, COO of Ushio America, Inc., stated, 'The development of the world's first UL listed Far UV-C incorporated lighting fixtures is a major achievement for both Acuity Brands and Ushio and is a huge step forward for the lighting industry in recognizing the adoption of filtered Far UV-C light for disinfection* in occupied spaces. Ushio is honored to be a part of this development project and will strive to continually improve and evolve our Care222 technology in collaboration with our partners to help in the fight against current and future pandemics.'

Ushio's Care222 technology uses filtered excimer lamps to generate 222nm Far UV-C light. The mercury-free excimer lamps feature a specially designed short pass filter, based on groundbreaking research and technology developed by Columbia University, which filters out longer UV wavelengths that are potentially harmful to humans. The result is a narrow band 222nm wavelength of UV light that can inactivate viruses and bacteria, effectively preventing them from replicating. Without this filter, excimer lamps would need to deliver much lower doses of UV to work within established exposure guidelines, which means they would not work as quickly.

'The certification of the Care222 module for use in lighting products in occupied spaces is the result of rigorous testing and evaluation performed by UL scientists working together with research and development teams from Acuity Brands and Ushio America, Inc. in what has become a breakthrough category in GUV product development. The certification process followed by UL included an assessment against IEC 62471 for the GUV module when installed and used according to instructions,' said Ron Schimmelpfenning, Vice President-Design Solutions, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Results from laboratory testing and clinical studies suggest that the filtered Far UV-C light emitted from the Care222 lamp can reduce known viruses and other pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-22 on surfaces and in air. When used within appropriate parameters, the 222nm wavelength emitted from the Care222 lamp inactivates viruses and bacteria at energy levels that do not penetrate living tissue in skin or beyond the tear layer in eyes, allowing spaces in which the lamps are used to remain occupied during use. In contrast, possible acute and chronic damage to eyes and skin may result from the more generally employed 254nm UV wavelength used in many germicidal lamps unless they are used under conditions that sharply limit human exposure.

An important part of the integration of Care222 technology into Acuity Brands lighting fixtures was the creation of patent-pending UV dosing controls by Acuity Brands. These electronic controls allow for highly precise administration of UVC doses to target pathogens1 in occupied or unoccupied spaces. The completed module is an outgrowth of the 2020 strategic alliance agreement between Acuity Brands and Ushio that granted Acuity Brands exclusive rights in North America to incorporate Ushio's Care222 Far UV-C disinfection technology into Acuity Brands luminaires.

Acuity Brands is now in the process of seamlessly incorporating the Care222 Far UV-C disinfection modules in familiar luminaires and stand-alone products from its multiple lighting brands, creating a full lineup of UL Certified far-UVC-enabled luminaires featuring Care222 products from Ushio.

*All references to 'disinfection' are referring generally to bioburden reduction and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Bioburden reduction is a function of fixture run time, distance to the UV light source, airflow, room size and/or other factors, and the level of reduction will vary within a specific space. Neither the disinfection technology as incorporated in Acuity Brands products nor the Ushio Care222 products themselves are intended for use as a medical device or for the disinfection of medical devices.

Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing xenon short arc lamps, lasers, ultra high-pressue lamps, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and general illumination), halogen, fluorescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, general lighting graphic arts, scientific medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc. of Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America, Inc. offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. Visit www.ushio.com for more information.

