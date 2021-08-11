Taiwan Tech Arena to Host Its First Global Innovation Pitch Showcase in Partnership with Berkeley SkyDeck Aug. 19

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Ten startups from the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) will participate in the program's first Global Innovation Pitch Showcase , produced in partnership with Berkeley SkyDeck, UC Berkeley's highly competitive global startup accelerator. Silicon Valley VCs, angel investors and industry professionals will attend the virtual event. Interested investors may register to join the pitch Showcase here .

TTA, funded by Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology, is focused on building a vibrant tech ecosystem of Asian startups. Each year, they select a cohort of up to 30 startups to participate in the TTA Silicon Valley accelerator, with eight of the startups participating with SkyDeck as part of its Global Innovation Partners program. This event marks the first time TTA is producing a pitch showcase with SkyDeck.

"We are proud to connect the outstanding Taiwanese tech talent with the impressive entrepreneurial community of Berkeley SkyDeck," said the TTA Silicon Valley office. "Since 2016, we have brought more than 150 innovators from Taiwan to the U.S. to build strong international relationships and connections and attract investment. And it's noteworthy that most of the startups' businesses stem from academia. To date more than half of these Taiwanese startups have raised money. With the new Showcase, we're thrilled we can share their talents, ideas and innovations on a global stage."

SkyDeck's Global Innovation Partner Program serves as a bridge for global startup teams as they participate in the SkyDeck entrepreneurial ecosystem and bring their ideas to the U.S. market. A limited number of startups from outside the U.S. are selected to participate in the partner program alongside the SkyDeck Batch (cohort) and Pad-13 (incubator) teams.

"Working closely with TTA has been a wonderful experience for all of us," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director, Berkeley SkyDeck "Not only are the teams from Taiwan getting an immersive learning and networking experience at SkyDeck, they will return home ready to launch and create economic opportunities in their communities. We look forward to helping jumpstart these startups here in the U.S. and then seeing how they grow."

The Aug. 19 Showcase will feature the following startups:

A.V. Mapping : A.V. Mapping provides a one-stop AI video and music mapping and licensing platform to accelerate by 2000 times the process of searching millions of online music clips so musicians get paid directly from video makers.

: A.V. Mapping provides a one-stop AI video and music mapping and licensing platform to accelerate by 2000 times the process of searching millions of online music clips so musicians get paid directly from video makers. AESOP : AESOP aims to reduce medication errors and billing errors, thus enhancing patient safety and optimizing revenue with AI-powered technologies.

: AESOP aims to reduce medication errors and billing errors, thus enhancing patient safety and optimizing revenue with AI-powered technologies. AHEAD Medicine : AHEAD Medicine develops AI-powered clinical decision support to reduce delays for blood cancer diagnosis-- reducing the monitoring test turnaround time to seconds.

: AHEAD Medicine develops AI-powered clinical decision support to reduce delays for blood cancer diagnosis-- reducing the monitoring test turnaround time to seconds. Anbogen Therapeutics: A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2019, focusing on discovering and developing precision medicine in oncology.

Avalanche Computing Taiwan Inc. : Provides FAST-AI, a deep learning accelerator for small teams for developing and deploying AI models in click-throughs.

: Provides FAST-AI, a deep learning accelerator for small teams for developing and deploying AI models in click-throughs. Famous Biotech : Focuses on the first-in-class molecule for oncology development for saving cancer patients from tumor recurrence.

: Focuses on the first-in-class molecule for oncology development for saving cancer patients from tumor recurrence. ioNetworks : An AI-powered video analytics and management solution developer providing an enterprise-level management open platform and AI applications for the demands of smart traffic, factories, airports, casinos and large scale spaces.

: An AI-powered video analytics and management solution developer providing an enterprise-level management open platform and AI applications for the demands of smart traffic, factories, airports, casinos and large scale spaces. LearningPal : Automates enterprise digital transformation, by providing an AI-based document management platform which extracts key information from documents.

: Automates enterprise digital transformation, by providing an AI-based document management platform which extracts key information from documents. Syncell : Pioneering in de novo spatial proteomics technology with its disruptive Microscoop platform that enables identification of novel protein biomarkers.

: Pioneering in de novo spatial proteomics technology with its disruptive Microscoop platform that enables identification of novel protein biomarkers. TFT : Introducing ALLIS, a biochemical sensor that uses an antibody to detect, extract, and isolate proteins inside food.

About the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA)

Established in June 2018, Taiwan Tech Arena, or TTA, is a startup ecosystem-building program sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan (MoST). Sitting in downtown Taipei City, TTA coordinates acceleration resources supported by partners, including VCs, accelerators, corporates, and research institutes across the world. TTA has a Silicon Valley office which has worked with 150 startups with more than 50% having raised investments. For more information, see www.taiwanarena.tech .

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's global startup accelerator. Named in Forbes as a top five U.S. university accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator that provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, providing returns directly back to UC Berkeley from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top institutional VCs like Sequoia and Mayfield. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu .

Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

925-631-0553 office

925-518-8159 mobile

SOURCE: Berkeley SkyDeck

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659256/Taiwan-Tech-Arena-to-Host-Its-First-Global-Innovation-Pitch-Showcase-in-Partnership-with-Berkeley-SkyDeck-Aug-19