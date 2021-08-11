Data Center Physical Security Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,045.9 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center physical security market report.

The data center physical security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.42% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global physical security market is growing due to an increase in data center investments owing to increasing digitalization and the adoption of cloud services by enterprises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical security market for data centers is highly fragmented, with multiple local and global vendors offering solutions, along with system integrators, who have expertise in design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of physical security systems. North America leads the market in terms of physical security systems, with around 45% of the overall market share followed by APAC and Europe . Hyperscale data center operators prefer multiple layers of security, and majority of data centers are implementing a minimum of five-layer security design. There is a growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring, as well as advanced BMS systems to monitor and manage hyperscale data centers. With an Increase in edge data center deployment that are mostly deployed in locations nearer to the customers and at rural locations, the requirement for physical security will also increase. Data center operators adopt increased physical security measures such as access point restrictions, use of fences, and trenches to protect against natural calamities, and careful selection of material for enclosures. Asia faces significant natural calamities; hence, data centers in Asia need to develop disaster recovery and business continuity plans (BCP). It is imperative that robust physical security systems are installed in the region.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, security layers, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 31 vendors are profiled in this report

Data Center Physical Security Market - Segmentation

Most data center perimeter fences have continuous monitoring devices such as video surveillance, sensors, and motion detectors to catch intrusions. These systems are integrated with video surveillance systems, intrusion alarms, and motion detection security systems.

Over 300 colocation facilities were under construction or opened in 2020, and this number is increasing as operators are finding higher demand from customers across verticals for colocating their data center needs.

The development of greenfield data centers by enterprises is moving toward modular deployments, which include prefabricated containment systems or containerized data center facilities. Infrastructure vendors that dominate the modular data center space include Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Huawei Technologies, and Rittal.

Data Center Physical Security Market by Product

Video Surveillance

Access Control

Other Physical Security

Data Center Physical Security Market by Security Layers

Perimeter Security

Building Security

Data hall Security

Cabinet Security

Data Center Physical Security Market by End-Users

Colocation

Enterprise

Data Center Physical Security Market - Dynamics

The majority of data centers are mostly restricted to urban locations and prominent sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted considerable investments, and more data centers are planned for 2021 and beyond. Because of the increasing usage of connected devices across businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This has led to a huge demand for high-bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for modular edge data centers to process information on par with major cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized model of data centers, where multiple edge data centers will be connected to a centralized hyperscale facility. 5G deployment, IoT Proliferation, adoption of SDN & NFV tech, and video streaming are driving the growth of edge data centers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Impact of Use of Anti-Climb Perimeter Security

Advancements in Video Analytics and Cloud-Based Analytics

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Increasing Colocation Investments

Data Center Physical Security Market - Geography

In terms of physical security, North America is a major location for investments in products and services. Many facilities boast five or six-layered physical security to protect data. For instance, CoreSite Realty's Chicago data center (CH2) data center facility is equipped with CCTV's, IP-DVR security officers 24/7, access key cards, biometric scanners. Stream Data Centers' Chicago data center facility is designed with dual authentication with biometric color-coded key card security for rigid access control. Also, the data center is equipped with interior and exterior video surveillance, and the data recording can be retained for around 90 days. QTS Realty Trust has designed its data centers with K12-rated perimeter fencing and vehicle bollards to protect the facility from any unwanted car accidents.

Data Center Physical Security Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin America Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)



Other Middle Eastern countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

ABB

Alcatraz

Bayometric

Boon Edam

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco Systems

CLD FENCING

Dahua Technology

Digitus Biometrics

Eagle Eye Network

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Honeywell International

Horton Automatics

Instor

Johnson Controls International

Kisi

Legrand

Pacific Control

Pelco

Puffin Solutions

Secure I.T. Environments

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Southwest Microwave

SUPREMA

Verkada

WireCrafters

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

