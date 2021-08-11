Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
11.08.2021
TowneBank Donates $50,000 to Camp Corral to Support Programs for Children of Wounded Warriors

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes, today announced that it received a $50,000 donation from the TowneBank Foundation, which will support a wide range of summer camps and resource programs tailored to the unique experiences of military children.

"The local communities where TowneBank has a presence across Virginia and North Carolina are home to vibrant military and veteran populations, so there is a strong need for holistic programs supporting these families," said Leigh Butler Longino, Chief Executive Officer at Camp Corral. "We'd like to thank TowneBank Foundation for its generous support as we continue growing to provide support programs for military children not only during the summer, but also throughout the rest of the year."

Camp Corral's programs are designed to provide respite, build peer-support connections, strengthen self-confidence, and reinforce coping skills for the children of wounded warriors. In addition to its annual summer camps, the organization launched its first-ever Family Camp Retreats in 2021, which focus on providing opportunities for respite and connections within the family unit and with other military-connected families.

"TowneBank is committed to supporting military-connected children and families in North Carolina, Virginia, and beyond," says Bob Aston, TowneBank executive chairman. "We are proud to partner with Camp Corral as they work to enrich the mental and physical well-being of this important population through their life-changing opportunities and programming."

As part of its focus to serve the community, TowneBank established the TowneBank Foundation in 2001, and has provided charitable grants and donations to hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes. Since its inception in 2011, Camp Corral has served nearly 29,000 children from every state in the nation with resilience-based programs focused upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military-connected children across the country. For more information, visit www.campcorral.org.

About TowneBank

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Today, the bank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina - serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. With total assets of $15.80 billion as of June 30, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit www.TowneBank.com.

###

Media Contact:
Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency
apopiel@daltonagency.com
404-876-1309

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
