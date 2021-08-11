TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This press release is being issued in response to the announcement from Meggitt PLC regarding TransDigm's approach to Meggitt for a possible acquisition. The below press release was made in accordance with Rule 2.4 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.



August 11th, 2021

TransDigm Group Incorporated

Response to Meggitt Announcement

TransDigm Group Incorporated ("TransDigm") notes the recent announcement from Meggitt PLC ("Meggitt") and confirms that TransDigm made an approach to Meggitt regarding a possible acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Meggitt for cash consideration.



There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made. TransDigm reserves the right to introduce other forms of consideration and / or vary the mix or composition of consideration of any offer.



In accordance with Paragraph 4(c) of Appendix 7 of the Code, the Panel will announce the deadline by which TransDigm must clarify its intentions in relation to Meggitt.



A further announcement will be made as appropriate.



