Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: First National Awards Show Produced in Completely Virtual Environment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) and the National Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) made broadcasting history with the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy shows, on Saturday July 17th, and Sunday July 18th.

NATAS contracted international television production company Broadcast Management Group (BMG) partnered in producing two live Daytime Emmy Award shows. The first show was for Children's Programming & Animation. It was produced on a virtual set designed by the BMG Design Team. BMG is a leader in creating and producing live augmented reality broadcasts. The second show was for Fiction & Lifestyles, which was produced on both a hard set and a virtual set.

In addition to the historic nature of producing the first live virtual set award show, BMG also employed its REMI production capabilities. BMG utilized its state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas Nevada and one of its multi-camera REMI field packages. BMG built two green screen sets and a hard set at ATI Studios in Burbank CA. On location, BMG had a total of four, 4K PTZ cameras between the virtual sets and 4 studio cameras for the hard set. All audio and video were transmitted to the REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas, Nevada via TVU VOIP technology. Return feeds sent back to the Burbank studios included program audio, talent IFBs, program video, Teleprompter, and video playback that fed on set monitors. BMG seamlessly managed more than 100 remotes per show from locations around the world. The production team in Burbank CA included the host, presenters, award recipients, executive producer, technical manager, 4 camera operators, 2 stage managers, and an A-2. The Las Vegas REMI Broadcast Hub included executive in charge of production, director, assistant director, technical director, EIC, playback and teleprompter operators, A-1, and senior transmissions engineer. The Expression operator, virtual set technical director, and transmissions engineer were all located in Chicago.

'One of the key factors in our search for production support for our 2021 events was finding an all-in-one shop. BMG certainly delivered, with a complete package of manpower, connectivity, and technology. Add in plenty of innovation as we embarked on the first-ever augmented reality, REMI award show and BMG proved that they are the industry leader', said Steve Ulrich, Senior Vice President of Production and Events, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

'This undertaking demonstrates how BMG's national staff of highly skilled creative and technical teams, along with its state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Hub, multi-camera REMI packages, augmented reality set design and transmission capabilities allow BMG to handle even the most complex broadcast with ease,' said Todd Mason Chief Executive Officer Broadcast Management Group. You can view the full case study, including a sizzle reel of these events, at https://www.broadcastmgmt.com/portfolio/natas-daytime-emmys/

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG operates a state-of-the-art REMI Broadcast Hub, custom-built REMI mobile units and REMI multi-camera packages. BMG also produces live augmented reality broadcasts. The company has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.

Contact: Suzanne Kennedy

Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

Phone: 202.345.6724

skennedy@broadcastmgmt.com

SOURCE: Broadcast Management Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659146/First-National-Awards-Show-Produced-in-Completely-Virtual-Environment