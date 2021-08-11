Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Further to its press release of August 6th, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald" or the "Company") provides additional details regarding the resignation of Dr. Avtar Dhillon as director and executive chairman. On August 5th the Company became aware that Dr. Avtar Dhillon had been arrested in the United States and charged with violations of US federal securities laws with respect to trading in certain US companies unrelated to Emerald. On August 6th Dr. Dhillon resigned from all roles with the Company, as previously announced. On August 9th the Securities and Exchange Commission announced certain additional charges against Dr. Dhillon and certain other individuals not related to Emerald.

None of the allegations in the charges against Dr. Dhillon or any of the other individuals charged mention any improper trading of Emerald securities and the Company is not able to comment on the veracity of any of the allegations made against Dr. Dhillon or any of the other individuals charged. The Company is not aware of any improper trading in Emerald securities and no allegations have been made against any other person associated with Emerald, including any of its officers or other directors. The Company and its legal counsel are currently considering whether there are any additional steps they can take in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc.

Emerald is committed to creating new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis products, with an emphasis on science-based innovation and product excellence.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:



Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

1(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92850