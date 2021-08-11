Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit: Genau der richtige Zeitpunkt!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 Ticker-Symbol: 5YI 
Stuttgart
11.08.21
13:00 Uhr
26,400 Euro
-0,950
-3,47 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2021 | 22:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah to Release First Half 2021 Financial Results on August 31 and Host Earnings Conference Call on September 1, 2021

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. - August 11, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it will release financial results for the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after the US markets close. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, beginning at 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing.

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. The Company has completed the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion and is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.

Contacts:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • NYXH - H1 2021 Earnings INVITE FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba826178-e637-47c1-8318-e7ace084dcae)

NYXOAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.