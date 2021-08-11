Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Grove Corporate Services Ltd. is pleased to announce the establishment of Grove Issuer Services Inc. (together "Grove") and business expansion with acquisition of OTC Advisory Services ("OTCAS"), a leading provider of cross-border listing services.

Launched by Kirk Brouse in 2017, OTC Advisory Services has grown to become the leading provider of cross border listing services from Canada to OTC Markets. Since 2017, OTCAS has successfully cross-listed over 300 public companies onto the OTCQB or OTCQX, in addition to providing DTC eligibility services for hundreds of Canadian and international issuers since inception.

"OTC Advisory provides a complimentary business to Grove's existing services and will significantly strengthen our ability to serve the needs of our clients by providing a one-stop shop for many needs of small-cap companies," said Stephen Coates, President of Grove. "Completing a secondary listing on the OTC Markets can be a cumbersome and often challenging task for small-cap companies. OTCAS has established a solid reputation for effectively and efficiently navigating the complexities of FINRA and the DTC and their associated requirements."

Kirk Brouse, Founder of OTCAS, will continue his involvement with, and stewardship of OTCAS. Grove's recently appointed COO, Sarah Morrison, will become President of OTC Advisory focusing on operational management and the integration of OTCAS with Grove's existing and growing platform of corporate support services.

"The addition of OTC Advisory to Grove Issuer Services and Grove Corporate Services will help us grow this business and to further support the needs of our past, current and future clients," said Kirk Brouse. "Together Grove and OTCAS will bring to bear an experiential understanding of the needs of small cap public companies as well as an increased breadth of support services for our combined roster of clients."

ABOUT GROVE:

Grove offers the following services on either a stand-alone or an integrated basis:

Governance & Regulatory Support , including corporate secretarial, board management, filing and advisory services

, including corporate secretarial, board management, filing and advisory services Finance & Accounting Support , providing all or some of the accounting and reporting needs for public and private companies

, providing all or some of the accounting and reporting needs for public and private companies Shareholder Communications & Management , including communications, capital markets and shareholder engagement, strategic advisory and private placement administration

, including communications, capital markets and shareholder engagement, strategic advisory and private placement administration AGM Management Services through AGM Connect (www.agmconnect.com), including full AGM meeting and materials management for virtual, hybrid or live in-person meetings

through (www.agmconnect.com), including full AGM meeting and materials management for virtual, hybrid or live in-person meetings Public Listing Advisory Services for Canadian primary listings and secondary listings on OTC Markets in the U.S.A. through OTC Advisory Services (www.otcadvisoryservices.com)

